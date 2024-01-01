Featured Easy apply

Applicant must write an essay (650-800 words) about a personal encounter they or someone they know has had with drug and/or alcohol abuse, how it was dealt with, and, in their opinion, what was right or wrong about the way the incident or problem was handled. Criteria for the winning essay are the same as an essay written for a high school English class, ie: thought content, thesis statement, supporting argument, grammar, punctuation, etc. There is no deadline, essays must be submitted for consideration before graduation from senior year.

Amount $500.00

