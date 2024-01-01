Featured scholarship
Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange
Applicant must be a United States citizen, national, or permanent resident who is between the ages of 15 and 18, and has a minimum 3.0 GPA. Selection is based upon merit, cultural interest, and commitment to strengthening future U.S.-German relations.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA:
Sponsor
Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYE)
Contact information
|Office
|600 California St., San Francisco, CA
|Phone
|(415) 434-1221
|Website
|http://www.usagermanyscholarship.org/app/
|info@intraxstudyabroad.com