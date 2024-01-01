Featured Easy apply

Division of Nursing Scholarship

Applicant must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better, combined SAT scores of at least 1000, and be in the upper third of their graduating class. Applicant must have an interview with a Nursing faculty member and provide two references from high school faculty members. Applicant must also have completed high school biology and chemistry, along with two years of college preparatory mathematics with a minimum grade average of 'C'.

