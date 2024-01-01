Featured scholarship
Free Tuition Program for Children of Certain South Carolina War Veterans
Applicant must be the child of a South Carolina war veteran who is listed as permanently and totally disabled by the Veterans Administration, or in receipt of the Purple Heart or Medal of Honor, Non-Service Connected Pension. Award is for undergraduate study and may be used at state supported South Carolina public colleges and universities only.
South Carolina Division of Veterans Affairs
|6437 Garners Ferry Road, Suite 1126, Columbia, SC
|(803) 647-2434
|http://www.oepp.sc.gov/va/benefits.html#ed_assis
