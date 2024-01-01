Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Fulbright Scholarship
Applicant must hold a B.A. degree or equivalent before the beginning date of the grant and be in good health. Preference is given to an applicant whose higher education was received primarily by universities in the United States and who has not lived in the country to where he or she is applying for more than six months. Applicant must also have sufficient proficiency in the written and spoken language of the country to which he or she is applying.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Mercer University
Contact information
|Office
|1400 Coleman Avenue, Macon, GA
|Phone
|(478) 301-2670
|Website
|http://provost.mercer.edu/resources/fellowships/fellowships-and-scholarships
|-