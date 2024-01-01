Featured Easy apply

Fulbright Scholarship

Applicant must hold a B.A. degree or equivalent before the beginning date of the grant and be in good health. Preference is given to an applicant whose higher education was received primarily by universities in the United States and who has not lived in the country to where he or she is applying for more than six months. Applicant must also have sufficient proficiency in the written and spoken language of the country to which he or she is applying.

Amount - Apply Now

Enligibility

Age: -

GPA: -

Sponsor

Contact information