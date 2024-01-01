Featured scholarship
Global Tiger Scholarship
Applicant must be a non-resident International undergraduate student, with high GPA and ACT scores, 575 or above for TOEFL score. Selection is based upon leadership potentials, two letters of recommendation from a teacher of school master requested.
Amount$2,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
University of Missouri - Columbia
Contact information
|Office
|123 Reynolds alumni Center, Columbia, MO
|Phone
|573 882-6611 or, 800 372-6822
|Website
|http://admissions.missouri.edu/costs-and-aid/scholarships.php
|muaa@mizzou.com