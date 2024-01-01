Featured scholarship
Joseph Henry Jackson Literary Award
Applicant must be between 20 and 35 years of age by deadline and a resident of Nevada or northern California for three consecutive years prior to deadline. Applicant must submit an unpublished work-in-progress: fiction (novel or short story), nonfiction, prose, or poetry. Nonfiction writers who are not recipients of the award may be considered for the $1,000 Special Award for Nonfictional Prose. No separate application is required for the special award.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA: -
Sponsor
San Francisco Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|446 Valencia St., San Francisco, CA
|Phone
|(415) 626-2787
|Website
|http://www.sff.org/programs/awards-programs/art-awards/literary-awards/
|kevin@theintersection.org