Featured Easy apply

Judith K. Potts Scholarship

Applicant must desire to become a teacher in West Virginia, be in good academic standing, and have recommendations from at least three professors. Preference will be given to applicant with financial need from Braxton County High first, Nichols County High second, and then Upshur or Jackson counties. Applicant must be completing the Student Internship semester at Glenville State and must be a resident of West Virginia.

Amount - Apply Now

Enligibility

Age: -

GPA: -

Sponsor

Contact information