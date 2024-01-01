Featured scholarship
Law Enforcement Officers and Fireman Scholarship
Applicant must be the spouse or child of a full-time Mississippi law enforcement officer or firefighter who was fatally injured or totally disabled from injuries that occurred in the line of duty. Applicant must attend a Mississippi public college or university. Children are eligible until age 23.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: up to 2.0
Sponsor
Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning
Contact information
|Office
|3835 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
|Phone
|(601) 432-6997
|Website
|http://riseupms.com/state-aid/mleof/
|sfa@mississippi.edu