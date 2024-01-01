Featured scholarship
Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship
Applicant must be a graduate of an Atlanta public school and be nominated by the principal. Awarded to applicant whose qualities of mind and spirit promise outstanding contributions to society. PROFILE is recommended.
Amount$33,792.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Emory University
Contact information
|Office
|200 Boisfeuillet Jones Center, Atlanta, GA
|Phone
|404 727-6036, 800 727-6036
|Website
|http://www.emory.edu/FINANCIAL_AID/
|admiss@learnlink.emory.edu