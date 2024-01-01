Featured scholarship
Mary Morrow/Edna Richards Scholarship
Applicant must be a North Carolina resident enrolled in a teacher-education program. Applicant must be in their junior year of college and be willing to teach in the public schools of North Carolina for a minimum of two years following graduation.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
North Carolina Association of Educators
Contact information
|Office
|700 South Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC
|Phone
|(919) 832-3000
|Website
|http://www.ncae.org/get-involved/awards/mary-morrowedna-richards-scholarship/
|elic.senter@ncae.org