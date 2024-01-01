Featured Easy apply

McKelvey Foundation Bronze Scholarship

Applicant either must have graduated from high school at least one year prior to application date and were unable to go to college because of financial considerations or had to leave college because of financial considerations. Applicant must reside on campus in a double room and must complete 25 hours of community service each year. Applicant must apply for financial aid via FAFSA each year and apply for additional scholarships.

Amount $4,000.00 Apply Now

