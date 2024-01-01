Featured scholarship
Mt. Garfield Non-Resident Scholarship
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of any state other than Colorado, and have a minimum 3.2 GPA.
Amount$1,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Colorado Mesa University
Contact information
|Office
|Financial Aid Department, CO
|Phone
|(970) 248-1376
|Website
|https://www.coloradomesa.edu/finaid/mainscholarship.html
|-