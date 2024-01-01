Featured Easy apply

NTA Hawaii - Chuck Yim Gee Scholarship

Applicant must be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States and a permanent resident of Hawai'I who is a full-time or part-time undergraduate student enrolled in a travel-and-tourism- or hospitality-related program of study at a college or university in the United States or Canada, with a cumulative, or overall, 3.0 grade point average (GPA), or greater, on a U. S. 4.0 scale. Applicant should either be enrolled at an accredited three-year school (for Quebec), and will be entering third year in the fall of the calendar year of application, and will have completed 60 credit hours at the end of the semester or term, OR enrolled at an accredited four-year college or university, and will be entering junior year in the fall of the calendar year of application, and will have completed a minimum of 60 credit hours by the end of this semester or term, OR enrolled at an accredited four-year college or university, and will be entering senior year in the fall of the calendar year of application, and will have completed a minimum of 90 credit hours by the end of this semester or term. Application, scanned U. S. passport as proof of citizenship, or U. S. Alien Registration Card as proof of permanent residency, scanned Hawaii driver's license as proof of permanent state residency, resume, two evaluations and letters and recommendations (1 academic and 1 professional), an official transcript and an essay are required items to be submitted. Required essay question: Discuss what segment of the travel and tourism or hospitality industry your current program of study focuses on. What opportunities are you taking advantage of as you prepare for a career in the industry? Please tell us about your academic and extracurricular activities and experiences, i.e. work, internships, etc., and how they tie into your present and future goals. Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry.

