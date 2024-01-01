Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
NTA New Horizons - Kathy LeTarte Scholarship
Applicant must be a permanent resident of Michigan, enrolled as a full-time or part-time undergraduate student in a travel-and-tourism- or hospitality- related program of study at an accredited three-year or four-year college or university in the U.S. or Canada, with a minimum 3.0 GPA on a U.S. 4.0 scale. Applicants enrolled in a three-year school (for Quebec), will be entering the third year in the fall of the calendar year of application, and will have completed a minimum of 60 credit hours by the end of this semester or term. Applicants enrolled in a four-year college or university will be entering junior or senior year in the fall of the calendar year of application, and will have completed a minimum of 60 or 90 credit hours respectively by the end of this semester or term. Applicant is required to submit a U.S. passport as proof of citizenship, or U.S. Alien Registration Card as proof of permanent residency, a Michigan driver's license as proof of permanent state residency, resume, two evaluations and letters of recommendation (one academic, one professional), an official transcript, and an essay. Essay topic: Discuss niche markets with an emphasis on student markets. Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Tourism Cares
Contact information
|Office
|275 Turnpike Street, Suite 307, Canton, MA
|Phone
|(781) 821-5990
|Website
|http://www.tourismcares.org/academic-scholarships/
|scholarships@tourismcares.org