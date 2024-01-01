Featured Easy apply

NTA New Horizons - Kathy LeTarte Scholarship

Applicant must be a permanent resident of Michigan, enrolled as a full-time or part-time undergraduate student in a travel-and-tourism- or hospitality- related program of study at an accredited three-year or four-year college or university in the U.S. or Canada, with a minimum 3.0 GPA on a U.S. 4.0 scale. Applicants enrolled in a three-year school (for Quebec), will be entering the third year in the fall of the calendar year of application, and will have completed a minimum of 60 credit hours by the end of this semester or term. Applicants enrolled in a four-year college or university will be entering junior or senior year in the fall of the calendar year of application, and will have completed a minimum of 60 or 90 credit hours respectively by the end of this semester or term. Applicant is required to submit a U.S. passport as proof of citizenship, or U.S. Alien Registration Card as proof of permanent residency, a Michigan driver's license as proof of permanent state residency, resume, two evaluations and letters of recommendation (one academic, one professional), an official transcript, and an essay. Essay topic: Discuss niche markets with an emphasis on student markets. Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry.

Amount $1,000.00

