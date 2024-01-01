Featured Easy apply

NTA Ohio Scholarship

Applicant must be a permanent resident of Ohio, enrolled as a full-time or part-time undergraduate student in a travel-and-tourism- or hospitality- related program of study at an accredited two-year or four-year college or university in the Ohio, with a minimum 3.0 GPA. Applicants enrolled in a two-year college, will be entering the second year in the fall of the calendar year of application, and will have completed a minimum of 30 credit hours by the end of this semester or term. Applicants enrolled in a four-year college or university will be entering junior or senior year in the fall of the calendar year of application, and will have completed a minimum of 60 or 90 credit hours respectively by the end of this semester or term. Applicant is required to submit a U.S. passport as proof of citizenship, or U.S. Alien Registration Card as proof of permanent residency, a Ohio driver's license as proof of permanent state residency, resume, two evaluations and letters of recommendation (one academic, one professional), an official transcript, and an essay. Essay topic Discuss what segment of the travel and tourism or hospitality industry your current program of study focuses on. What opportunities are you taking advantage of as you prepare for a career in the industry? Please tell us about your academic and extracurricular activities and experiences, i.e. work, internships, etc., and how they tie into your present and future goals. Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry.

