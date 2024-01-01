Featured Easy apply

NTA Pat & Jim Host Scholarship

Applicants should be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States and a permanent resident of Kentucky, who is a full-time undergraduate or graduate student enrolled in a travel-and-tourism- or hospitality-related program of study at an accredited four-year college or university in the United States entering sophomore, junior, or senior year as an undergraduate, or any year of graduate study in the fall of the calendar year of application, with a minimum 3.0 grade point average. Undergraduate students will be entering sophomore, junior, or senior year in the fall of the calendar year of application, and will have completed 30, 60, or 90 credit hours respectively by the end of this semester or term. Graduate students will be entering any year of graduate study in the fall of the calendar year of application. For a complete application, applicant needs to submit a U. S. passport as proof of citizenship, or U. S. Alien Registration Card as proof of permanent residency, Kentucky driver's license as proof of permanent state residency, resume, official transcript, two evaluations and letters of recommendation (one academic and one professional), and an essay. Essay topic: If undergraduate level student: Discuss what segment of the travel and tourism or hospitality industry your current program of study focuses on. What opportunities are you taking advantage of as you prepare for a career in the industry? Please tell us about your academic and extracurricular activities and experiences, i.e. work, internships, etc., and how they tie into your present and future goals. Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry, or, if graduate level student: You have chosen to pursue a career path in the travel and tourism or hospitality industry. What changes have you observed thus far in the industry, and what changes do you anticipate in the future of the industry? Where do you see your future potential in the industry? Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry.

Amount $1,000.00

