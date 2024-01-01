Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
NTA Texas - Doug Harman Scholarship
Application for the NTA Texas Doug Harman Scholarship, and selection of the recipient, are not made through the Tourism Cares on-line system. Also, the application deadline may differ from the Tourism Cares one. Applications are made through the Tarrant County College Foundation's website. Applicant should be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States and a permanent resident of Texas who is planning a career in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry and who is a full-time or part-time undergraduate student enrolled in a hospitality-related program of study at Tarrant County College Southeast Campus, pursuing an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Hospitality Management with a minimum 3.0 GPA. Applicant will have completed 30 credit hours by the end of the semester or term and be enrolled for a minimum of 9 semester hours (or three courses) for period of award (fall and spring semesters), and 3.0 GPA is maintained fall semester. For a complete application, the student should submit a signed scholarship application form that is signed, U. S. passport as proof of citizenship, or U. S. Alien Registration Card as proof of permanent residency, Texas drive's license as proof of permanent state residency, resume, two evaluations and letters of recommendation (one academic and one professional), an official transcript, and an essay. Essay (in required length and format): Discuss what segment of the travel and tourism or hospitality industry your current program of study focuses on. What opportunities are you taking advantage of as you prepare for a career in the industry? Please tell us about your academic and extracurricular activities and experiences, i.e. work, internships, etc., and how they tie into your present and future goals. Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry. Award will be paid over two semesters.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: up to 3.0
Sponsor
Tourism Cares
Contact information
|Office
|275 Turnpike Street, Suite 307, Canton, MA
|Phone
|(781) 821-5990
|Website
|http://www.tourismcares.org/academic-scholarships/
|scholarships@tourismcares.org