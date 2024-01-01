Featured Easy apply

NTA Texas - Doug Harman Scholarship

Application for the NTA Texas Doug Harman Scholarship, and selection of the recipient, are not made through the Tourism Cares on-line system. Also, the application deadline may differ from the Tourism Cares one. Applications are made through the Tarrant County College Foundation's website. Applicant should be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States and a permanent resident of Texas who is planning a career in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry and who is a full-time or part-time undergraduate student enrolled in a hospitality-related program of study at Tarrant County College Southeast Campus, pursuing an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Hospitality Management with a minimum 3.0 GPA. Applicant will have completed 30 credit hours by the end of the semester or term and be enrolled for a minimum of 9 semester hours (or three courses) for period of award (fall and spring semesters), and 3.0 GPA is maintained fall semester. For a complete application, the student should submit a signed scholarship application form that is signed, U. S. passport as proof of citizenship, or U. S. Alien Registration Card as proof of permanent residency, Texas drive's license as proof of permanent state residency, resume, two evaluations and letters of recommendation (one academic and one professional), an official transcript, and an essay. Essay (in required length and format): Discuss what segment of the travel and tourism or hospitality industry your current program of study focuses on. What opportunities are you taking advantage of as you prepare for a career in the industry? Please tell us about your academic and extracurricular activities and experiences, i.e. work, internships, etc., and how they tie into your present and future goals. Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry. Award will be paid over two semesters.

