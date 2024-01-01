Featured scholarship
Nursing Education Loan/Scholarship - R.N. to B.S.N.
Applicant must be a licensed registered nurse who is seeking a bachelor's degree in nursing at a Mississippi college or university. Recipient may fulfill the loan-to-scholarship service obligation by working as a professional nurse in Mississippi.
Amount$4,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: up to 2.5
Sponsor
Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning
Contact information
|Office
|3835 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
|Phone
|(601) 432-6997
|Website
|http://riseupms.com/state-aid/nelr/
|sfa@mississippi.edu