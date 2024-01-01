Featured Easy apply

Palmetto Fellows Scholarship

Early award applicant must be a high school senior who is a resident of South Carolina and who meets one of the two following sets of academic requirements: score a minimum SAT Reasoning score of 1200 (composite ACT score of 27) by the November test administration, earn a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA on the South Carolina Uniform Grading Policy (SC UGP) at the end of the junior year, and rank in the top six percent of their graduating class at the end of their sophomore or junior year or score a minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 1400 (composite ACT score of 32) by the November test administration and earn a minimum 4.0 cumulative GPA on the SC UGP at the end of their junior year. Final award applicant must be a high school senior who is a resident of South Carolina and who meets one of the following sets of academic requirements: score a minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 1200 (composite ACT score of 27) by the June national test administration of the senior year, earn a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA on the SC UGP at the end of the senior year, and rank in the top six percent of the class at the end of the sophomore, junior, or senior year or score a minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 1400 (composite ACT score of 32) by the June national test administration and earn a minimum 4.0 cumulative GPA on the SC UGP at the end of their senior year. Applicant must not owe a refund or repayment on any State or Federal financial aid and not be in default on a Federal student loan, must have never been convicted of any felonies and have not been convicted of any second or subsequent alcohol/drug-related misdemeanor offenses within the past academic year.

