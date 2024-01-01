Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Rand Instrumental Scholarship
Applicant must be a resident of the state of Maine and be between the ages 17 and 25 at time of audition. Applicant must be a music major during the fall semester at any accredited music school or university. Audition (of no more than 15 minutes) will include a performance of at least two memorized compositions from two different periods (Baroque, Classical, Romantic, or Modern). Award minimum, average, and maximum are for first, second, and third place, respectively.
Amount$2,100.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Portland Rossini Club
Contact information
|Office
|11 Blackstrap Road, Cumberland, ME
|Phone
|(207) 773-5860
|Website
|http://www.rossiniclub.org/scholarship/about/
|eharmon2@maine.rr.com