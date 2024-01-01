Featured Easy apply

Rand Instrumental Scholarship

Applicant must be a resident of the state of Maine and be between the ages 17 and 25 at time of audition. Applicant must be a music major during the fall semester at any accredited music school or university. Audition (of no more than 15 minutes) will include a performance of at least two memorized compositions from two different periods (Baroque, Classical, Romantic, or Modern). Award minimum, average, and maximum are for first, second, and third place, respectively.

