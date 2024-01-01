Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Salutorian Scholarship
Applicant must provide official transcript with rank, must have a minimum ACT score of 21 or a minimum SAT score of 990.
Amount$800.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Hardin-Simmons University
Contact information
|Office
|Box 16050, 2200 Hicory Street, Abilene, TX
|Phone
|(325) 670-5891
|Website
|http://www.hsutx.edu/offices/financial-aid/scholarships
|jjones@hsutx.edu