Scholarship for Children of Disabled, Deceased, Combat and POW/MIA Veterans
Applicant must be the child of a deceased, disabled, or combat veteran or veteran listed as a POW/MIA. The veteran must have been a legal resident of North Carolina at the time of entry into service, or the child must have been born in North Carolina and resided there continuously since birth. Applicant must be attending a school in North Carolina.
Amount$4,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA: -
Sponsor
North Carolina Division of Veterans Affairs
Contact information
|Office
|Raleigh, NC
|Phone
|(919) 733-3851
|Website
|https://www.milvets.nc.gov/benefits/education-scholarships
