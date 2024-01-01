Featured Easy apply

South Carolina HOPE Scholarship

Applicant must be a first-time entering freshman who is a full-time student attending an eligible four-year institution in South Carolina. Applicant must not owe a refund or repayment on any State or Federal financial aid and not be in default on a Federal student loan, must have never been convicted of any felonies and have not been convicted of any second or subsequent alcohol/drug-related misdemeanor offenses within the past academic year.

Amount $2,800.00

