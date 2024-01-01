Featured scholarship
South Carolina HOPE Scholarship
Applicant must be a first-time entering freshman who is a full-time student attending an eligible four-year institution in South Carolina. Applicant must not owe a refund or repayment on any State or Federal financial aid and not be in default on a Federal student loan, must have never been convicted of any felonies and have not been convicted of any second or subsequent alcohol/drug-related misdemeanor offenses within the past academic year.
Amount$2,800.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
South Carolina Commission on Higher Education
Contact information
|Office
|South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, Columbia, SC
|Phone
|(803) 734-4397
|Website
|http://www.che.sc.gov/Students,FamiliesMilitary/PayingForCollege/FinancialAssistanceAvailable/ScholarshipsGrantsforSCResidents.aspx
|ghampton@che.sc.gov