St. Andrew's Society Scholarship Fund
Applicant must be a U.S. resident, who is of Scottish descent planning study abroad in Scotland and is maintaining permanent residence in the Mid-Atlantic region (defined as Washington D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, or West Virginia). Applicant must be able to cite his or her Scottish descent and submit a statement of plans and goals. Applicant must have a meritorious academic record and demonstrate financial need. Special attention is given to study that will demonstrably contribute to enhanced knowledge of Scottish history or culture.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
St. Andrew's Society of Washington, DC
Contact information
|Office
|1443 Laurel Hill Road, Vienna, VA
|Phone
|-
|Website
|http://www.saintandrewsociety.org/scholarships/application/
|tjholland@wmalumni.com