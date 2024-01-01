Featured Easy apply

St. Andrew's Society Scholarship Fund

Applicant must be a U.S. resident, who is of Scottish descent planning study abroad in Scotland and is maintaining permanent residence in the Mid-Atlantic region (defined as Washington D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, or West Virginia). Applicant must be able to cite his or her Scottish descent and submit a statement of plans and goals. Applicant must have a meritorious academic record and demonstrate financial need. Special attention is given to study that will demonstrably contribute to enhanced knowledge of Scottish history or culture.

