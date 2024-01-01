Featured scholarship
STTI/American Association of Critical-Care Nursing Grant
Applicant must be a registered nurse with a master's degree and current license who is conducting research related to critical care nursing.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing
Contact information
|Office
|101 Columbia, Aliso Viejo, CA
|Phone
|800 899-2226 or 714 362-2000
|Website
|https://www.sigmanursing.org/advance-elevate/research/research-grants/american-association-of-critical-care-nurses-(aacn)-grant
