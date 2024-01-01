Featured scholarship
Study Abroad Scholarship
Applicant must maintain legal residence in Massachusetts, personal statement of no more than 500 words, letter of recommendation from department head of your major, transcript and a letter of endorsement from the president of the GFWC of MA club in the community of your legal residence. Award is to be used for a study-abroad program.
Amount$800.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
General Federation of Women's Clubs of Massachusetts (GFWC of MA)
Contact information
|Office
|GFWC of MA International Affairs Department, Sudbury, MA
|Phone
|(508) 548-9588
|Website
|http://www.gfwcma.org/scholarships.html
|gfwcma@live.com