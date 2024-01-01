Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Tennessee Foster Child Tuition Grant
Applicant must be a foster child who has been in custody of the Tennessee Department of Children Services for at least one year after reaching 14 years of age, for at least one year after reaching age 14 and placed for adoption, or for at least one year after reaching age 14 and placed in permanent guardianship by the Tennessee Department of Children Services. Applicant must be eligible for the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship or HOPE Access Grant.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: up to 14.0
- GPA:
Sponsor
Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation
Contact information
|Office
|Suite 1510 Parkway Towers, Nashville, TN
|Phone
|(615) 741-1346
|Website
|http://www.tn.gov/collegepays/mon_college/scholarships.htm
|-