Trustee Scholarship
Applicant must be accepted for full-time enrollment and have either a minimum 3.9 GPA, minimum composite ACT score of 33, and be a National Merit finalist, or a minimum 3.7 GPA, minimum composite ACT score of 29, have an IB Diploma, and be a National Merit Semifinalist.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Drury University
Contact information
|Office
|900 North Benton Avenue, Springfield, MO
|Phone
|(417) 873-7312
|Website
|http://www.drury.edu/financial-aid/scholarship-information
|baherns@drury.edu