Uan Rasey Memorial Scholarship for Trumpet
Applicant must be a resident of southern California, and must demonstrate exceptional talent and financial need. Instrumentalists and pianists may apply through the completion of their senior year of high school. Vocalists must be between the ages of 12 and 26. Audition required.
Amount$2,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Young Musicians Foundation (YMF)
Contact information
|Office
|195 South Beverly Drive, Suite 414, Beverly Hills, CA
|Phone
|(310) 859-7668
|Website
|http://www.ymf.org/uan-rasey-memorial-scholarship.html
|-