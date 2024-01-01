Featured scholarship
University Merit - Resident Scholarship
Applicant must be a West Virginia resident who has been named as a finalist by the National Merit Corporation and who designates West Virginia University as their school of first choice by the National Merit Corporation's deadline date.
Amount$5,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: up to 3.5
Sponsor
West Virginia University
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 6410, Morgantown, WV
|Phone
|(304) 293-4126
|Website
|http://undergradscholarships.wvu.edu
|scholars@mail.wvu.edu