Veterans Education Reimbursement Grant (VetEd)

Applicant must be a veteran who is a resident of Wisconsin, earn a 2.0 GPA for that semester or course, submit a WDVA Form 2200 or apply online, joint income cannot exceed $50,000 plus $1,000 for each dependent in excess of two dependents. The deadline is no later than 60 days after the start of the course, term or semester for which reimbursement is being sought.

