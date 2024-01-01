Will you get into Andrews University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Andrews’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Andrews Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Andrews.

For a more detailed breakdown of Andrews University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1100.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.64

Is your high school GPA good enough for Andrews?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Andrews is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Andrews is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.