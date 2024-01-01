Will you get into Bemidji State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bemidji State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bemidji State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Bemidji State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bemidji State University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for Bemidji State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bemidji State University is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Bemidji State University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.