Will you get into Drake University ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Drake.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Drake’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Drake Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Drake.

For a more detailed breakdown of Drake University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1215.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.68

Is your high school GPA good enough for Drake?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Drake is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Drake is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.