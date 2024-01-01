Will you get into Drake University ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Drake.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Drake’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Drake Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Drake.
For a more detailed breakdown of Drake University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1215.0
|Average ACT
|27.0
|Average GPA
|3.68
Is your high school GPA good enough for Drake?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Drake is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Drake is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Drake with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Drake University
Will I get into Drake with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Drake University
Will I get into Drake with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Drake University
Will I get into Drake with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Drake University
Will I get into Drake with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Drake University
Will I get into Drake with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Drake University
Will I get into Drake with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Drake University
Will I get into Drake with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Drake University