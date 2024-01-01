Will you get into Coe College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Coe College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Coe College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Coe College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Coe College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Coe College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1137.5
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.64
Is your high school GPA good enough for Coe College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Coe College is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Coe College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Coe College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Coe College
Will I get into Coe College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Coe College
Will I get into Coe College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Coe College
Will I get into Coe College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Coe College
Will I get into Coe College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Coe College
Will I get into Coe College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Coe College
Will I get into Coe College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Coe College
Will I get into Coe College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Coe College