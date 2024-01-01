Will you get into Coe College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Coe College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Coe College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Coe College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Coe College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Coe College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1137.5 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.64

Is your high school GPA good enough for Coe College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Coe College is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Coe College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.