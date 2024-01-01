Will you get into Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Georgia Tech.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Georgia Tech’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Georgia Tech Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Georgia Tech.

For a more detailed breakdown of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1405.0 Average ACT 31.5 Average GPA 3.8

Is your high school GPA good enough for Georgia Tech?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Georgia Tech is 3.8 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Georgia Tech is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.