Will you get into Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Georgia Tech.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Georgia Tech’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Georgia Tech Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Georgia Tech.
For a more detailed breakdown of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1405.0
|Average ACT
|31.5
|Average GPA
|3.8
Is your high school GPA good enough for Georgia Tech?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Georgia Tech is 3.8 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Georgia Tech is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Georgia Tech with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
Will I get into Georgia Tech with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
Will I get into Georgia Tech with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
Will I get into Georgia Tech with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
Will I get into Georgia Tech with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
Will I get into Georgia Tech with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
Will I get into Georgia Tech with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
Will I get into Georgia Tech with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus