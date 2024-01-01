Will you get accepted?

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Georgia Tech CampusReel At Georgia Tech, 15.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Georgia Tech? Georgia Tech requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Georgia Tech also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Georgia Tech requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Georgia Tech transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline September 15 Summer Transfer Deadline January 15 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Georgia Tech received 2068 transfer applicants. The school accepted 606 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Georgia Tech is 29.3%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Georgia Tech. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus transfer GPA requirements? Georgia Tech requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Georgia Tech requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Georgia Tech Georgia Tech has noted the additional policies: N/A.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Georgia Tech. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Atlanta... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Georgia Tech is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Georgia Tech website for more info.

Georgia Tech accepts 29.3% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Georgia Tech, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.8 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.95. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Georgia Tech students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 680 770 725 SAT Reading 640 730 685 2018 Total SAT Score 1320 1500 1410 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 30 35 32 ACT Reading 31 35 33 2018 Total ACT Score 61 70 65 Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus’s average SAT score is 1410. To be a competitive applicant for Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

