Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Georgia Tech. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Georgia Tech.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Georgia Tech, 15.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, click here
Can you transfer into Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
What are the transfer requirements for Georgia Tech?
Georgia Tech requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Recommended of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, Georgia Tech also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Georgia Tech requires a minimum of 30 credits.
What are Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Georgia Tech transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|March 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|September 15
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|January 15
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Georgia Tech on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|June 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|November 15
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|March 1
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Georgia Tech received 2068 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 606 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Georgia Tech is 29.3%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Georgia Tech. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 606 accepted transfer students, 539 students enrolled - that means the yield was 88.94%.
Georgia Tech accepts 30 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
What are the Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus transfer GPA requirements?
Georgia Tech requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Georgia Tech requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.
Additional Transfer Info for Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to Georgia Tech?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Georgia Tech.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Atlanta...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Georgia Tech is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to Georgia Tech then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Georgia Tech
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Georgia Tech website
for more info.
Georgia Tech accepts 29.3% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Georgia Tech, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.8 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.95. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Georgia Tech students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|680
|770
|725
|SAT Reading
|640
|730
|685
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1320
|1500
|1410
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|30
|35
|32
|ACT Reading
|31
|35
|33
|2018 Total ACT Score
|61
|70
|65
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus’s average SAT score is 1410. To be a competitive applicant for Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring