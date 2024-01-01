Will you get into University of Miami (UM)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Miami (UM).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Miami (UM)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Miami (UM) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Miami (UM).

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Miami (UM) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1295.0 Average ACT 30.0 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Miami (UM)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Miami (UM) is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and University of Miami (UM) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.