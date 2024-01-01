Will you get into University of Miami (UM)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Miami (UM).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Miami (UM)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Miami (UM) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Miami (UM).
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Miami (UM) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1295.0
|Average ACT
|30.0
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Miami (UM)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Miami (UM) is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of Miami (UM) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of Miami (UM) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at University of Miami (UM)
-
Will I get into University of Miami (UM) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at University of Miami (UM)
-
Will I get into University of Miami (UM) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at University of Miami (UM)
-
Will I get into University of Miami (UM) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at University of Miami (UM)
-
Will I get into University of Miami (UM) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of Miami (UM)
-
Will I get into University of Miami (UM) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at University of Miami (UM)
-
Will I get into University of Miami (UM) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at University of Miami (UM)
-
Will I get into University of Miami (UM) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Miami (UM)