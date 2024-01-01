Will you get into Howard Payne University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Howard Payne University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Howard Payne University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Howard Payne University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Howard Payne University.

School Average Average SAT 960.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Howard Payne University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Howard Payne University is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Howard Payne University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.