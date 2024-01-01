Will you get into Loma Linda University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Loma Linda University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Loma Linda University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Loma Linda University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Loma Linda University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for Loma Linda University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Loma Linda University is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Loma Linda University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.