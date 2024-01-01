Will you get into Loyola Marymount University (LMU)?
Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Loyola Marymount University (LMU).
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1205.0
|Average ACT
|27.5
|Average GPA
|3.81
Is your high school GPA good enough for Loyola Marymount University (LMU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Loyola Marymount University (LMU) is 3.81 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Loyola Marymount University (LMU) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Loyola Marymount University (LMU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
-
Will I get into Loyola Marymount University (LMU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
-
Will I get into Loyola Marymount University (LMU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
-
Will I get into Loyola Marymount University (LMU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
-
Will I get into Loyola Marymount University (LMU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
-
Will I get into Loyola Marymount University (LMU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
-
Will I get into Loyola Marymount University (LMU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
-
Will I get into Loyola Marymount University (LMU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)