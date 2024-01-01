Will you get into Lubbock Christian University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into LCU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for LCU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

LCU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into LCU.

School Average Average SAT 987.5 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.58

Is your high school GPA good enough for LCU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at LCU is 3.58 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and LCU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.