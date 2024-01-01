Will you get into Macalester College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Macalester College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Macalester College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Macalester College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Macalester College.

School Average Average SAT 1355.0 Average ACT 30.5 Average GPA 3.94

Is your high school GPA good enough for Macalester College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Macalester College is 3.94 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Macalester College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.