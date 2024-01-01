Will you get into St Olaf College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into St Olaf College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for St Olaf College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
St Olaf College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into St Olaf College.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1275.0
|Average ACT
|28.5
|Average GPA
|3.67
Is your high school GPA good enough for St Olaf College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at St Olaf College is 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and St Olaf College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into St Olaf College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at St Olaf College
Will I get into St Olaf College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at St Olaf College
Will I get into St Olaf College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at St Olaf College
Will I get into St Olaf College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at St Olaf College
Will I get into St Olaf College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at St Olaf College
Will I get into St Olaf College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at St Olaf College
Will I get into St Olaf College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at St Olaf College
Will I get into St Olaf College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at St Olaf College