Will you get into St Olaf College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into St Olaf College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for St Olaf College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

St Olaf College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into St Olaf College.

School Average Average SAT 1275.0 Average ACT 28.5 Average GPA 3.67

Is your high school GPA good enough for St Olaf College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at St Olaf College is 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and St Olaf College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.