Will you get into Missouri Southern State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Missouri Southern.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Missouri Southern’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Missouri Southern Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Missouri Southern.

For a more detailed breakdown of Missouri Southern State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.39

Is your high school GPA good enough for Missouri Southern?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Missouri Southern is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Missouri Southern is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.