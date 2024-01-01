Will you get into Missouri Southern State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Missouri Southern.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Missouri Southern’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Missouri Southern Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Missouri Southern.
For a more detailed breakdown of Missouri Southern State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.39
Is your high school GPA good enough for Missouri Southern?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Missouri Southern is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Missouri Southern is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Missouri Southern with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Missouri Southern State University
-
Will I get into Missouri Southern with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Missouri Southern State University
-
Will I get into Missouri Southern with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Missouri Southern State University
-
Will I get into Missouri Southern with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Missouri Southern State University
-
Will I get into Missouri Southern with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Missouri Southern State University
-
Will I get into Missouri Southern with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Missouri Southern State University
-
Will I get into Missouri Southern with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Missouri Southern State University
-
Will I get into Missouri Southern with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Missouri Southern State University