Will you get into Missouri University of Science and Technology?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Missouri University of Science and Technology.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Missouri University of Science and Technology’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Missouri University of Science and Technology Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Missouri University of Science and Technology.
For a more detailed breakdown of Missouri University of Science and Technology admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1190.0
|Average ACT
|28.0
|Average GPA
|3.67
Is your high school GPA good enough for Missouri University of Science and Technology?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Missouri University of Science and Technology is 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Missouri University of Science and Technology is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Missouri University of Science and Technology with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Missouri University of Science and Technology
Will I get into Missouri University of Science and Technology with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Missouri University of Science and Technology
Will I get into Missouri University of Science and Technology with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Missouri University of Science and Technology
Will I get into Missouri University of Science and Technology with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Missouri University of Science and Technology
Will I get into Missouri University of Science and Technology with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Missouri University of Science and Technology
Will I get into Missouri University of Science and Technology with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Missouri University of Science and Technology
Will I get into Missouri University of Science and Technology with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Missouri University of Science and Technology
Will I get into Missouri University of Science and Technology with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Missouri University of Science and Technology