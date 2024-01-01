Will you get into Missouri University of Science and Technology?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Missouri University of Science and Technology.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Missouri University of Science and Technology’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Missouri University of Science and Technology Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Missouri University of Science and Technology.

For a more detailed breakdown of Missouri University of Science and Technology admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1190.0 Average ACT 28.0 Average GPA 3.67

Is your high school GPA good enough for Missouri University of Science and Technology?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Missouri University of Science and Technology is 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Missouri University of Science and Technology is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.