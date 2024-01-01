Will you get into Missouri Western State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Western.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Western’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Western Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Western.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.35

Is your high school GPA good enough for Western?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Western is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Western is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.