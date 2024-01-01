Will you get into Missouri Western State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Western.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Western’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Western Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Western.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.35
Is your high school GPA good enough for Western?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Western is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Western is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Western with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Missouri Western State University
-
Will I get into Western with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Missouri Western State University
-
Will I get into Western with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Missouri Western State University
-
Will I get into Western with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Missouri Western State University
-
Will I get into Western with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Missouri Western State University
-
Will I get into Western with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Missouri Western State University
-
Will I get into Western with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Missouri Western State University
-
Will I get into Western with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at Missouri Western State University