Will you get into Murray State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Murray State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Murray State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Murray State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Murray State University.

School Average Average SAT 1055.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for Murray State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Murray State University is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Murray State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.