Will you get into Murray State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Murray State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Murray State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Murray State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Murray State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Murray State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1055.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for Murray State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Murray State University is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Murray State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Murray State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Murray State University
Will I get into Murray State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Murray State University
Will I get into Murray State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Murray State University
Will I get into Murray State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Murray State University
Will I get into Murray State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Murray State University
Will I get into Murray State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Murray State University
Will I get into Murray State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Murray State University
Will I get into Murray State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Murray State University