Will you get into University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UAH.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UAH’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UAH Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UAH.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1200.0
|Average ACT
|27.0
|Average GPA
|3.88
Is your high school GPA good enough for UAH?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UAH is 3.88 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UAH is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UAH with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)
Will I get into UAH with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)
Will I get into UAH with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)
Will I get into UAH with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)
Will I get into UAH with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)
Will I get into UAH with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)
Will I get into UAH with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)
Will I get into UAH with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)