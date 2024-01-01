Will you get into University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UAH.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UAH’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UAH Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UAH.

School Average Average SAT 1200.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.88

Is your high school GPA good enough for UAH?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UAH is 3.88 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and UAH is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.